Leafs make last-minute trade with Minnesota Wild: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs snuck in a move right at the trade deadline.

Even though it was reported just after the 3 pm ET deadline, the Leafs appear to have landed 24-year-old forward Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild, as per TSN’s Chris Johnston and The Athletic’s Michael Russo.

Johnston added in a follow-up post that the Leafs will send a 2026 fourth-round draft pick as the return.

Dewar has 10 goals and four assists this season in 57 games with Minnesota, averaging 11:17 minutes of ice time per contest. He’s currently in the final year of a two-year contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

As of press time, the Leafs did not appear to make any other moves on deadline day.

Earlier in the week, they made trades with the Anaheim Ducks for defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, with the Washington Capitals for defenceman Joel Edmundson, as well as with the Carolina Hurricanes for unsigned NCAA defenceman Cade Webber. In the process, Toronto lost defenceman William Lagesson on waivers to the Ducks.

The Leafs return to action on Saturday night when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drop for that contest is set for 7 pm ET and will be the first matchup for the Leafs with their new-look roster, should Edmundson and possibly Dewar crack the lineup.