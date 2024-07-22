Former and current Leafs reunited at Michael Bunting's wedding

Michael Bunting may no longer be a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that hasn’t stopped what appears to be a lifelong bond with a few of his ex-teammates.

Bunting celebrated his marriage to Jordan McDonnell over the weekend, and it looked like a few familiar faces from the Leafs organization were on hand.

Photos so far are few and far between of Bunting and his old teammates, but there’s at least a few clear signs of who made the guest list.

Via Bunting’s Instagram stories, Steph Marner and Amber Brodie, the spouses of Mitch Marner and TJ Brodie, were both in attendance. Former Leafs Director of Scouting Wes Clark was also a wedding guest, less than a week after joining Bunting and ex-Leafs GM Kyle Dubas with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Congrats to Michael Bunting and his new wife Jordan on their wedding this weekend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pGbt4VRcVM — katie (@itsmitchmarney) July 22, 2024

michael bunting's wedding 😭😭😭😭😭 omg. went to the marner school of making an entrance. pic.twitter.com/22PU8OJPvk — resting mitch face (@34sixteen) July 22, 2024

We’re keeping an eye out for any more photos that might get uploaded in the next little while.

Bunting is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, having been traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to them as part of a deal for Jake Guentzel prior to this year’s trade deadline.

Though he became a quick fan favourite during his two years in Toronto, Bunting departed for Carolina last year in free agency on a three-year deal worth $4.5 million.

“Thank you Leafs Nation for letting a kid from Scarborough live out his dream the last two years! Thank you to the Maple Leafs staff and MLSE for being first class from the start,” said Bunting in a farewell Instagram post. “To my teammates, thank you for welcoming me in and treating me like family from day one!

Bunting revealed last year that it seemed like new Toronto general manager Brad Treliving had made up his mind not to offer him a deal in the ballpark of the one he eventually landed with the Hurricanes.

“It was just quick talks, nothing extensive,” Bunting told Sportsnet’s JD Bunkis last August about any discussions with the team’s front office about returning to the Leafs. “It wasn’t a lot of contract talk that went on during the season. And then kind of once the offseason came along and whatnot, and didn’t really hear much, you kind of just figured that it wasn’t going to work out.”