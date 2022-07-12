What the Leafs' roster is set to look like next season, ahead of free agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs roster for next season is far from set, but that doesn’t exclude us from projecting it anyway.

Ahead of tomorrow’s free agency period opening, it’s a great time to take a look at what the Leafs will look like next season.

Of these players, 22 have already made their Leafs debut, with just goalie Matt Murray set to be the lone new Leaf come October.

In free agency, the Leafs aren’t expected to do much, with the need to still re-sign RFAs Pierre Engvall and Rasmus Sandin as their top priority.

Here’s what the Leafs’ roster could look like come opening night:

Goalies

Erik Källgren

Matt Murray

Barring a miracle, it appears Jack Campbell’s time with the Leafs has come to an end. The Leafs acquired Murray yesterday in a trade with the Senators, who projects to be the team’s starting goaltender.

Defencemen

TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano

Justin Holl

Timothy Liljegren

Jake Muzzin

Morgan Rielly

Rasmus Sandin (RFA)

The Leafs’ d-corps should look relatively similar next season. There are still questions to be asked about if the Leafs will come to terms with the unsigned Rasmus Sandin, but there’s also been no real indication that he won’t eventually end up in Toronto.

Forwards

Nick Abruzzese

Michael Bunting

Kyle Clifford

Pierre Engvall (RFA)

Alexander Kerfoot

David Kämpf

Matthew Knies

Mitchell Marner

Auston Matthews

William Nylander

Nick Robertson

Wayne Simmonds

Alex Steeves

John Tavares

Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase are Toronto’s biggest departure, as they’re reportedly set to test the free agency waters. Outside of that, it’s a largely similar core, with youngster Nick Abruzzese, Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson, and Alex Steeves likely slotting into bigger roles next year.