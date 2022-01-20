Leafs, Raptors to host fans at full capacity in March

The relaxing of provincial health could see the return of a full capacity Scotiabank Arena in March for Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors games.

During a provincial press conference today, a three-step plan was outlined in order to return sporting events, such as Leafs and Raptors games, to full capacity while requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Arenas, concert venues, and theatres will be capped at 500 people starting January 31 and moved up to 50% capacity three weeks later on February 21.

On March 14, the restrictions will be lifted, allowing for full-capacity sports venues once again.

With the rise of the Omicron variant, The Leafs and Raptors have been operating without fans since late December as the current 1,000-person capacity limit must include arena workers, media members, and team staff.

It seems there will still be no tickets sold for the next month or so, with the 500-capacity limit affecting lower-level sporting events and venues.

Selected guests of MLSE may find their way inside, but ticket sales appear closed to the general public until late February.

The Leafs have 10 home games prior to March 14, while the Raptors have nine.

On Thursday, the province reported 4,061 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 75 new deaths had taken place.