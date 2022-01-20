Leo Komarov headlines three former Leafs named to Finland’s Olympic roster
Leo Komarov is heading back to the Olympics.
Today, the 34-year-old former Leafs and New York Islanders was named to Finland’s roster for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Komarov, who plays for KHL’s St. Petersburg SKA franchise, last played in the Olympics at the Sochi 2014 Games, winning a bronze medal with a 5-0 victory over the USA in the third-place game.
Komarov will be joined by a pair of other players with Leafs ties, though both had shorter stints in Toronto: Miro Aaltonen and Mikko Lehtonen. Aaltonen spent one season with the Toronto Marlies as a free agent back in 2017-2018, while Lehtonen played nine games with the Leafs last season before being traded to Columbus.
Here’s the full Finnish roster, which features a host of former NHLers on the squad:
Goalies:
- Jussi Olkinuora
- Harri Sateri
- Frans Tuohimaa
Defencemen:
- Niklas Friman
- Juuso Hietanen
- Valtteri Kemilainen
- Petteri Lindbohm
- Mikko Lehtonen
- Atte Ohtamaa
- Ville Pokka
- Sami Vatanen
Forwards:
- Miro Aaltonen
- Marko Anttila
- Hannes Bjorninen
- Valtteri Filppula
- Markus Granlund
- Teemu Hartikainen
- Joonas Kemppainen
- Leo Komarov
- Saku Maenalanen
- Sakari Manninen
- Niko Ojamaki
- Iiro Pakarinen
- Harri Pesonen
- Toni Rajala
Finland’s men’s hockey team opens its Olympic competition on February 10 against Slovakia. It’ll be an early (or really late) one for most fans in North America, though — with puck drop set for 3:40 am ET/ 12:40 PT.
