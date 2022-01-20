Leo Komarov is heading back to the Olympics.

Today, the 34-year-old former Leafs and New York Islanders was named to Finland’s roster for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Komarov, who plays for KHL’s St. Petersburg SKA franchise, last played in the Olympics at the Sochi 2014 Games, winning a bronze medal with a 5-0 victory over the USA in the third-place game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Komarov (@komarovleo47)

Komarov will be joined by a pair of other players with Leafs ties, though both had shorter stints in Toronto: Miro Aaltonen and Mikko Lehtonen. Aaltonen spent one season with the Toronto Marlies as a free agent back in 2017-2018, while Lehtonen played nine games with the Leafs last season before being traded to Columbus.

Here’s the full Finnish roster, which features a host of former NHLers on the squad:

Goalies:

Jussi Olkinuora

Harri Sateri

Frans Tuohimaa

Defencemen:

Niklas Friman

Juuso Hietanen

Valtteri Kemilainen

Petteri Lindbohm

Mikko Lehtonen

Atte Ohtamaa

Ville Pokka

Sami Vatanen

Forwards:

Miro Aaltonen

Marko Anttila

Hannes Bjorninen

Valtteri Filppula

Markus Granlund

Teemu Hartikainen

Joonas Kemppainen

Leo Komarov

Saku Maenalanen

Sakari Manninen

Niko Ojamaki

Iiro Pakarinen

Harri Pesonen

Toni Rajala

Finland’s men’s hockey team opens its Olympic competition on February 10 against Slovakia. It’ll be an early (or really late) one for most fans in North America, though — with puck drop set for 3:40 am ET/ 12:40 PT.