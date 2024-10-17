Leafs prospect Cowan passes one of Crosby's historic junior marks

Whenever his debut comes for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Easton Cowan will have some pretty big expectations on his shoulders.

But when it comes to his junior game, Cowan’s already being compared to some of the sport’s most legendary players.

Last weekend, Cowan extended his regular-season point streak with the OHL’s London Knights to 39 games, putting himself in sole company of the second-best streak in Canadian history.

Connor Bedard (35) and Sidney Crosby (37) both had pretty remarkable runs in their best stretches, but Cowan has officially passed both of them in one of the greatest runs in junior hockey history.

Cowan’s final target to pass is Alexander Radulov, who managed to put up an impressive 50-game point streak with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts in the 2005-06 season.

Cowan, who was the team’s first-round draft choice in 2023, was cut by the Leafs on October 7, as one of the franchise’s final players to be sent back to their junior teams.

“For me, when I watch him out there, he is just a worker. He is a dog on a bone all the time, with some hands. He has tenacity and grit. He grinds it. He finds a way to get it done. That is how I view him,” Leafs coach Craig Berube said of Cowan in training camp.

But despite seemingly being a step above his competition, Cowan, the OHL’s recipient of both the regular season and playoff MVPs last season after putting up 96 points in 54 games with the Knights, still has something left to play for. The Knights fell 4-3 to the Saginaw Spirit in the Memorial Cup final last season, so if there’s any motivation for Cowan, it might be to try to flip that result this upcoming season.

The Knights return to action this weekend in London, hosting the Saginaw Spirit on Friday and the Erie Otters on Sunday.