Craig Berube explains why Leafs have already scratched Pacioretty

Just three games into his Toronto Maple Leafs career, Max Pacioretty has already found himself in the press box.

Entering the season at age 35 and a veteran of over 900 NHL games, Pacioretty signed first on a professional tryout contract, that later turned into a one-year deal with the team.

But in last night’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings, the veteran forward found himself sitting out for the first time this season.

“It is just the decision I made. That’s it… There is no message. We have guys. We have extra players. Not everybody can play every night. That is the bottom line,” Leafs coach Craig Berube explained. “He has been fine when he has played, but I have to make decisions as a coach. I am going to make those decisions based on what is best for the team.”

On the flip side of the coin is Bobby McMann, who scored for Toronto in the 6-2 win over Los Angeles. After sitting out the first game of the year per Berube’s choice, he’s now logged three goals in as many games to begin the 2024-25 season, tied with William Nylander for the team high.

And though the Leafs placed McMann on waivers to begin the 2023-24 campaign, he’s making a strong case to stick around the roster longer than his 56-game stint a year ago.

“He has speed. He finished tonight, which was good to see, but he is a power forward. That is how he should think the game night in and night out — being a power forward with his skating and his size,” Berube said of McMann. “He doesn’t have to complicate the game. Just go in straight lines, bang bodies, get to the net, and score goals around the net.”

The Leafs return to the ice on Saturday night when they play host to the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.