What the Leafs' lines are projected to look like for next season

The Toronto Maple Leafs might still be a few months out from getting their season underway, but speculating about the team’s lineup is a year-round endeavour.

The Leafs are heading into the 2024-25 regular season with as high expectations as ever, particularly after a first-round playoff loss to the Boston Bruins.

With former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube now leading the charge for Toronto, he has the opportunity to put his stamp on the team’s forward lines and defensive pairings.

“We want to be highly competitive every night. It is all about the team for me. That is one of the things I really focus on. That is part of building a team. Everybody is important on a team. Everyone has to be used on a team. They all have jobs and roles on the team,” Berube said at his introductory press conference back in May.

There are a few new faces in town, most notably Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev joining the franchise on the back end. There’s also a decent chance that 2023 first-round draft pick Easton Cowan will make his NHL debut to begin the year, possibly getting a shot in Toronto’s top-six forward group.

While it’s still quite some time away, here’s our best bet at guessing how Berube will trot out the lines to start the season in October:

Projected Leafs lines

Forwards

William Nylander-Auston Matthews-Easton Cowan

Matthew Knies- John Tavares- Mitchell Marner

Max Domi-Calle Järnkrok-David Kämpf

Bobby McMann-Pontus Holmberg-Nick Robertson

Extra forward: Ryan Reaves

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly- Christopher Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Timothy Liljegren

Jake McCabe- Simon Benoît

Extra: Conor Timmins

Projected goalies

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Matt Murray

The Leafs’ 2024-25 regular season schedule was officially unveiled last week along with the NHL’s other 31 teams, with the games counting for real as of October 9. Toronto will start things off with a road game against their eternal rival, the Montreal Canadiens, before a trip to New Jersey on October 10 ahead of their home opener on October 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.