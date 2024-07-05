TSN host makes pitch for Crosby to join the Leafs

For a franchise with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ history, they’ve had a surprising dearth of true A-list superstars play for the team.

Just three players in the franchise’s history have won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, with Auston Matthews the only player since 1955 to accomplish the feat.

But with one of the sport’s most iconic stars nearing the end of his storied career, at least one notable media member is suggesting that Sidney Crosby should join the Leafs if the opportunity arises.

TSN host Bryan Hayes recently made the pitch on a segment talking about Crosby’s free agency, with the future first-ballot Hall of Famer having just one year left on his contract.

“If [Crosby] is going to wait it out, play his final year, and hit free agency next year, [he should consider signing a contract with] the Toronto Maple Leafs — it doesn’t get bigger than that in the hockey world,” Hayes said. “Maybe the greatest Canadian captain of all time, or real close to it, with Wayne Gretzky, with Mark Messier, with Mario Lemieux.

Crosby has spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, having been drafted first overall by the franchise in 2005. He’s won three Stanley Cups (and two Conn Smythe Trophies as playoff MVP) during his time with the team, two Hart Trophies as the NHL’s most valuable player, and has put up staggering statistical numbers: 592 goals, 1,004 assists in 1,272 regular season games.

Hayes also pointed out that current Leafs captain John Tavares is due to hit free agency in 2025 as well, the same year as Crosby.

“One of the great winners of all time. Golden goal in 2010. Come home, come to Canada, end the Canadian Cup drought as a Maple Leaf. [John] Tavares leaves, Sid comes in. It all works out for everybody,” Hayes added.

The full segment is available below: