First look at the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2024-25 season schedule

It might feel odd given that the first day of July was yesterday, but another season of Toronto Maple Leafs hockey is just around the corner.

But you can start counting down the days to October now because the NHL has finally put out when things will get going next season.

Today, the Leafs announced their schedule for the 2024-25 regular season, which kicks off on October 9 on the road against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Toronto will play their first two games on the road (also travelling to play against New Jersey and former Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe), before a four-game homestand in Toronto starting with their home opener on October 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The season wraps up in April, closing things out on the 17th against the Detroit Red Wings.

Here’s a calendar look at the full schedule for next year before it’s officially up on NHL.com:

The team has 16 back-to-back games this upcoming year, though they’re doing pretty good with extended road trips, only going on the road for four games twice all season.

The most unique month of the season comes in February, when Toronto plays just once at home before taking to the road seven times. That month will also see the introduction of the 4 Nations Faceoff, a new international NHL-run tournament taking place in Boston and Montreal featuring players from Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

And, to be expected, Toronto will have quite the busy slate of Saturday home games, playing 24 in total — 12 at home, and 12 on the road.

It’s set to be a big year for the Leafs, who are looking to rebound from the disappointment of a first-round playoff loss to the Boston Bruins in yet another heartbreaking Game 7.

