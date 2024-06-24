The Toronto Maple Leafs are less than three months away from playing hockey again, and no, that’s not a threat.

Today, on the morning of the final game of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Leafs announced their six-game preseason slate for next season.

It’s a pretty standard schedule against just three relatively close opponents, with home and away games against the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and Detroit Red Wings.

And unlike in years past where the Leafs might have played a preseason game out of their AHL arena at Coca-Cola Coliseum or otherwise at a location that wouldn’t normally host NHL games, all six of their preseason games will be played at the team’s normal home rinks.

The full schedule, which kicks off September 22nd at Scotiabank Arena, is as follows:

Sunday, September 22 — 7 pm ET vs. Ottawa

Tuesday, September 24 — 7 pm ET at Ottawa

Thursday, September 26 – 7 pm ET vs. Montréal

Saturday, September 28 – 7 pm ET at Montréal

Thursday, October 3 – 7 pm ET at Detroit

Saturday, October 5 – 7 pm ET vs. Detroit

Broadcast and ticketing details for the games will be announced at a later date.

It’ll be the first opportunity for newly hired head coach Craig Berube, who was named Toronto’s bench boss back in May.

“I am focused on now and the future. I am going to bring my own style in terms of how we want to play the game,” Berube said at his introductory press conference. “There is a great opportunity to build a team that can move forward and become something… not better, but get over the hump a little bit here.”