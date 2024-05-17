Leafs hiring Berube as new head coach: report
The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly made a call on their new head coach.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Craig Berube will be the newest Leafs head coach.
Sources say Craig Berube will be named the 41st head coach in Toronto Maple #Leafs history.
Expect an announcement soon.@DailyFaceoff #LeafsForever
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 17, 2024
Elliotte Friedman had also linked Berube to Toronto repeatedly, most recently in a brief column on Sportsnet today.
“Nothing is done until it is done, but it would be a surprise at this point if Berube is not the next Toronto coach,” Friedman added.
Along with winning a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, Berube has coached 543 regular-season games with the Blues and Philadelphia Flyers, posting a record of 281-190-72.
