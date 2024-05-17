Leafs hiring Berube as new head coach: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly made a call on their new head coach.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Craig Berube will be the newest Leafs head coach.

Sources say Craig Berube will be named the 41st head coach in Toronto Maple #Leafs history. Expect an announcement soon.@DailyFaceoff #LeafsForever — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 17, 2024

Elliotte Friedman had also linked Berube to Toronto repeatedly, most recently in a brief column on Sportsnet today.

“Nothing is done until it is done, but it would be a surprise at this point if Berube is not the next Toronto coach,” Friedman added.

Along with winning a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, Berube has coached 543 regular-season games with the Blues and Philadelphia Flyers, posting a record of 281-190-72.

The role has been vacant since last Thursday when the Leafs fired Sheldon Keefe after nearly five full seasons in charge. “To the players, I appreciate all your efforts, your talents, and your work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights. Anyone who stood up for the blue and white, I appreciate you. To the support staff for the Maple Leafs, you’re tremendous people, you’re elite at what you do. Players and support staff will drive the team to success,” Keefe shared in a goodbye video posted to X last week. Since taking over the job in 2019, Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage. “We’re not waiting,” Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said last Friday of the team’s coaching search. “We’re going to be thorough. This isn’t going to be something that is hastily done.”