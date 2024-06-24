Leafs signing Joseph Woll on new three-year contract: report

Joseph Woll appears to be sticking around with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Kevin Weekes, the Maple Leafs are expected to sign Woll to a new three-year contract soon, with an annual average value hovering between $3.5 and $4 million, which would put the total value between $10.5 and $12 million.

I’m told the @MapleLeafs are closing in on 3Yr Contract Extension (July 1st) for G Woll in the neighborhood between $ 3.5M – $4M AAV. #LeafsForever #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/Wo5vCO7UDN — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 24, 2024

Woll has one year left on his current deal at $766,000.

The 25-year-old Missouri native is 21-13-1 in 36 games with a goals against average of 2.76 and a save percentage of .912 for the Maple Leafs in his career.

Woll was originally drafted eight years ago today, being taken by the Leafs in the third round at 62nd overall. After spending three seasons at Boston College following his draft year, Woll turned pro in 2019-20, first joining the Toronto Marlies.

He performed admirably in limited playoff showings for Toronto this year, putting up a .964 save percentage across three appearances. But injuries have been Woll’s biggest downfall over the course of his career, with limited action across three NHL seasons to date.

” I have faith in Joe. Like everybody else, there are questions. The biggest question with Joe is that he has gotten injured a lot. We have to dig into that. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes bad luck happens. Is there a training issue we have to deal with? Do we need to change something in his off-ice routine? All of those things are what we have to dig into,” Leafs GM Brad Treliving said at his end of season press conference.

Outside of Woll, the Leafs still have questions to be answered about the rest of their goaltending situation, with Ilya Samsonov a pending unrestricted free agent.

“I believe in Joe as a goaltender. We have to support Joe,” Treliving added. “Ilya’s contract is up, but we certainly have to try to put ourselves in a position where we don’t have the second-best goaltender in each of these series. I think it is a function of both sides—not just our goaltending but also what we do to make things difficult on the other team’s goaltender.”