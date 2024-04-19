No Nylander as Leafs show off lines at practice ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs held their first practice of the postseason on Friday afternoon, debuting some new line formations.

With Game 1 against the Boston Bruins set for tomorrow night at TD Garden, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe appears to have shuffled things around a bit.

As per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Toronto practiced with a top line featuring Tyler Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews, and Max Domi, who missed the final two games of the season with an injury.

Winger William Nylander, who played on the third line in Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay, was notably absent from the skate.

William Nylander is absent from Leafs practice today ahead of Game 1. An update from Sheldon Keefe is expected after practice. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 19, 2024

According to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, after practice Keefe called Nylander a “possbility” to play in the first game of the postseason.

Sheldon Keefe said William Nylander is a “possibility” to play tomorrow. Declined to elaborate on why Nylander was kept out of practice today. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) April 19, 2024

Other notable changes appear on the team’s backend. With Toronto expected to dress six defencemen for Game 1, blueliner TJ Brodie did not skate today and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the start of the series, along with veteran Mark Giordano.

Conor Timmins, Noah Gregor, and Cade Webber are also expected to sit out.

As for the goaltending situation, Toronto’s starter for Saturday remains unknown with Ilya Samsonov, Martin Jones and Joseph Woll all taking part in the practice.

Leafs practice lines: Bertuzzi – Matthews – Domi

Knies – Tavares – Marner

Robertson – Holmberg – Järnkrok

Dewar – Kämpf – Reaves Rielly – Lyubushkin

Benoit – McCabe

Edmundson – Liljegren *Nylander is absent — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 19, 2024

The Bruins also skated today, with reporter Scott McLaughlin providing an update on their lineup, which featured a top trio of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Danton Heinen.

Captain Brad Marchand skated on the second line alongside Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk.

Bruins' lines at practice today: Heinen-Zacha-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-DeBrusk

Lauko-Geekie-Frederic

Beecher-Boqvist-Maroon

Van Riemsdyk Lindholm-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Shattenkirk-Peeke

Lohrei-Wotherspoon Swayman

Ullmark — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) April 19, 2024

Puck drop for Game 1 of the series, which will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC, is set for Saturday at 8 pm ET.