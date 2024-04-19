SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

No Nylander as Leafs show off lines at practice ahead of Game 1

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Apr 19 2024, 6:27 pm
No Nylander as Leafs show off lines at practice ahead of Game 1
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs held their first practice of the postseason on Friday afternoon, debuting some new line formations.

With Game 1 against the Boston Bruins set for tomorrow night at TD Garden, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe appears to have shuffled things around a bit.

As per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Toronto practiced with a top line featuring Tyler Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews, and Max Domi, who missed the final two games of the season with an injury.

Winger William Nylander, who played on the third line in Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay, was notably absent from the skate.

According to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, after practice Keefe called Nylander a “possbility” to play in the first game of the postseason.

Other notable changes appear on the team’s backend. With Toronto expected to dress six defencemen for Game 1, blueliner TJ Brodie did not skate today and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the start of the series, along with veteran Mark Giordano.

Conor Timmins, Noah Gregor, and Cade Webber are also expected to sit out.

As for the goaltending situation, Toronto’s starter for Saturday remains unknown with Ilya Samsonov, Martin Jones and Joseph Woll all taking part in the practice.

The Bruins also skated today, with reporter Scott McLaughlin providing an update on their lineup, which featured a top trio of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Danton Heinen.

Captain Brad Marchand skated on the second line alongside Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk.

Puck drop for Game 1 of the series, which will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC, is set for Saturday at 8 pm ET.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop