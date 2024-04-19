How to watch and stream the Leafs playoff games for free in Canada

If you’d like to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs, you might have to be prepared to shell out an organ or two on the black market to afford postseason tickets.

But if you just like to watch the Leafs in action, you won’t have to sign up for any subscriptions or shell out any extra cash at all.

The games will be carried nationally on both Sportsnet and CBC, with Chris Cuthbert on the play-by-play call, while analyst Craig Simpson and reporter Kyle Bukauskas provide colour commentary on the television broadcast.

Luckily for fans, CBC has a free stream of all the games, which can be accessed via this link, or on most devices via the CBC Gem app.

It all gets underway Saturday at 8 pm ET, with Game 1 set to be played at Boston’s TD Garden.

CBC is also carrying the first two games of the Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings series, as well as Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche series against the Winnipeg Jets, with more games to be announced shortly.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 20, Toronto at Boston, 8 pm ET

Game 2: Monday, April 22, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary