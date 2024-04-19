Sportsnet reveals broadcasters for Leafs-Bruins playoff series

For the fourth time in 12 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The Leafs, who finished the season in third place in the Atlantic Division, will come in as underdogs looking to break their losing streak against their Original Six rival. Meanwhile, Boston will look to avoid getting bumped in Round 1 for the second year in a row.

With Game 1 set for Saturday night, the entire series will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet announced Friday that Chris Cuthberthas has been tasked with manning the play-by-play call, while analyst Craig Simpson and reporter Kyle Bukauskas will provide colour commentary on the television broadcast.

Those listening on the radio can tune their dials to Sportsnet 590 The Fan, where beloved play-by-play veteran Joe Bowen and game analyst Jim Ralph will deliver the call for select Leafs games.

Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert will provide pregame coverage on both radio and TV with The Fan Pregame on weeknights at 6 pm ET, as well as intermission coverage for all Toronto games on radio.

Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne dive into the latest Leafs headlines on weekdays at 4 pm ET, on-demand, and on TV via the Real Kyper and Bourne show.

Finally, Leafs Talk will feature JD Bunkis, Sam McKee, and Bourne reacting with opinion and analysis after every Leafs playoff game live on Sportsnet+ and on-demand.

Games 1 to 4 will also be broadcast and streamed on CBC, with more (if necessary) expected to be announced at a later date.

The full series schedule is as follows:

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 20, Toronto at Boston, 8 pm ET

Game 2: Monday, April 22, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary