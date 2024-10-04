Three Leafs players injured and regular season starts next week

With their 2024-25 campaign kicking off in less than a week, the Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with three separate injuries.

On Friday, the team revealed that forward Nick Robertson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old, who played in last night’s win over the Detroit Red Wings, did not suit up for the team’s morning practice.

Robertson’s injury comes at an unfortunate time, as he scored two goals on Thursday night, bringing his preseason goal total to five.

Robertson buries his second goal of the night and fifth of the preseason! 💥 pic.twitter.com/WXDCHp7amO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2024

Additionally, Toronto’s PR team announced that fellow forward Calle Jarnkrok is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, on the backend, defenceman Jake McCabe missed Friday’s skate as he continues to deal with an upper-body issue.

The following players will not skate today and are listed as day-to-day: D Jake McCabe (upper body)

F Calle Järnkrok (lower body) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 4, 2024

With a few key skaters missing, the Leafs used the following lines at practice today, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Forwards

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Max Domi – John Tavares – William Nylander

Max Pacioretty – Pontus Holmberg – Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

Connor Dewar

Defence

Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman Larsson – Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit – Conor Timmins

Marsahll Rifai – Jani Hakanpaa/Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Matt Murray

#Leafs lines at practice Oct. 4/24 Knies-Matthews-Marner

Domi-Tavares-Nylander

Pacioretty-Holmberg-McMann

Lorentz-Kampf-Reaves

Dewar Rielly-Tanev

OEL-(Myers)

Benoit-Timmins

Rifai-Hakanpaa/Liljegren

McCabe absent Woll

Stolarz (joined later)

Murray @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) October 4, 2024

As they make their final roster cuts, Toronto will wrap up its exhibition schedule with a game against the Red Wings on Saturday. The Leafs’ regular season will begin on October 9 with a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.