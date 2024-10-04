SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Three Leafs players injured and regular season starts next week

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 4 2024, 4:44 pm

Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

With their 2024-25 campaign kicking off in less than a week, the Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with three separate injuries.

On Friday, the team revealed that forward Nick Robertson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old, who played in last night’s win over the Detroit Red Wings, did not suit up for the team’s morning practice.

Robertson’s injury comes at an unfortunate time, as he scored two goals on Thursday night, bringing his preseason goal total to five.

Additionally, Toronto’s PR team announced that fellow forward Calle Jarnkrok is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, on the backend, defenceman Jake McCabe missed Friday’s skate as he continues to deal with an upper-body issue.

With a few key skaters missing, the Leafs used the following lines at practice today, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Forwards

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner
Max Domi – John Tavares – William Nylander
Max Pacioretty – Pontus Holmberg – Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves
Connor Dewar

Defence

Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman Larsson – Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit – Conor Timmins
Marsahll Rifai – Jani Hakanpaa/Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Matt Murray

As they make their final roster cuts, Toronto will wrap up its exhibition schedule with a game against the Red Wings on Saturday. The Leafs’ regular season will begin on October 9 with a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.

