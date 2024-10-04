"Stop f**king crying!" Clip out of spat on bench between Leafs stars

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander opened up to the audience for a new NHL docuseries.

The first episode of the new series, Faceoff: Inside The NHL on Prime Video, focuses on Nylander’s close relationship with Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak.

And while the series highlights plenty about Nylander’s life — his family, his apartment, and his infamous time taking the TTC to games — it also shows a high-profile moment during a Game 4 loss to the Bruins in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

While the clip went viral back in April, the audio of the incident is finally heard in the series.

“Just f**king shoot it,” Nylander yells at a teammate during the scene. “Stop f**king’ cryin’, bro. This is the f**king issue. You guys b**** about sh*t. Let’s f**king go!”

Frustration has started to set in for the Maple Leafs stars 😠 pic.twitter.com/PbnQBNigKD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

While the original shot nor the docuseries quite manages to show exactly who Nylander was yelling at, it was widely assumed it was directed towards Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

“We’re not yelling at each other because we hate each other. We just want to be all on the same page to help each other out,” Marner said at the time. “We’re grown men, we just want to talk about plays to make sure we’re 100% on and know what we’re doing, just a little bit off page there.”

Toronto fell down 3-1 in the series that game, before forcing a Game 7 back in Boston.

“People will say next year, next year, we’ll be better next year. F**k that, [let’s go and win now],” Nylander said in the episode.

Nylander has spent his whole career in Toronto after being drafted by the franchise in 2014.

“I came in here, I was 18 years old. It has taught me a lot. I mean, I have become a man in Toronto. It’s made me who I am,” Nylander added about his time with the Leafs.

While Nylander was limited to just four games in the series due to a migraine issue, he scored a team-high three goals during the 2024 playoffs.

Nylander’s two dogs Banksy and Pablo also got a fair amount of screen time in the series. Following a big goal by Nylander in Game 6 against Boston to help force the series to Game 7, Nylander still had the responsibility of being a dog dad.

“That’s why I love the dogs, because you know, you come home, you had a big game, but it’s time to take them out for a walk and that’s all they care about,” Nylander said. “It’s a nice little reset coming home. They don’t care if you played like sh*t, they don’t care if you played unbelievable, they’re just happy to see you.”

The full series is out now on Prime Video.