Maple Leafs cut 21 players from their roster
The Toronto Maple Leafs are nearing closer to the regular season, and it appears they’re getting pretty close to their final lineup as well.
Less than a week out before their regular season opener, Toronto had kept many of its players around the NHL team, opting to keep most of its cuts late into the preseason.
But with just two preseason games remaining, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving and the rest of his management group appears to have made a few more roster decisions.
Today, the Leafs made 21 cuts to their roster, sending basically the entire Toronto Marlies team back to the AHL, while also placing Nick Abruzzese on waivers.
Who did the Leafs cut?
The following 20 players were all assigned to the Marlies:
- Matt Anderson
- Matthew Barbolini
- Jacob Bengtsson
- Jacob Frasca
- Jon Gillies
- Mathieu Gosselin
- Dennis Hildeby
- Braeden Kressler
- Brandon Lisowsky
- Robert Mastrosimone
- Ryan McCleary
- Tommy Miller
- Rhett Parsons
- Vyacheslav Peksa
- Chas Sharpe
- Marko Sikic
- Zach Solow
- Sam Stevens
- William Villeneuve
- Ty Voit
There are no real surprises on the list, with the majority of cuts having limited NHL experience.
Toronto starts its push to an eighth straight playoff berth on October 9, when it takes on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in its regular season opener.
