Maple Leafs cut 21 players from their roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are nearing closer to the regular season, and it appears they’re getting pretty close to their final lineup as well.

Less than a week out before their regular season opener, Toronto had kept many of its players around the NHL team, opting to keep most of its cuts late into the preseason.

But with just two preseason games remaining, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving and the rest of his management group appears to have made a few more roster decisions.

Today, the Leafs made 21 cuts to their roster, sending basically the entire Toronto Marlies team back to the AHL, while also placing Nick Abruzzese on waivers.

Who did the Leafs cut?

The following 20 players were all assigned to the Marlies:

Matt Anderson

Matthew Barbolini

Jacob Bengtsson

Jacob Frasca

Jon Gillies

Mathieu Gosselin

Dennis Hildeby

Braeden Kressler

Brandon Lisowsky

Robert Mastrosimone

Ryan McCleary

Tommy Miller

Rhett Parsons

Vyacheslav Peksa

Chas Sharpe

Marko Sikic

Zach Solow

Sam Stevens

William Villeneuve

Ty Voit

There are no real surprises on the list, with the majority of cuts having limited NHL experience.

Toronto starts its push to an eighth straight playoff berth on October 9, when it takes on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in its regular season opener.