Leafs interested in signing Corey Perry and the feeling is mutual: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to have interest in signing Corey Perry, and the veteran forward is reportedly intrigued as well.

Perry was reinstated by the NHL yesterday after a meeting with league commissioner Gary Bettman. The 38-year-old, who had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in November, was seeking treatment for alcohol and mental health-related issues.

It was expected that once reinstated, several teams would show interest in Perry. According to TSN’s Carlo Colaiacovo, the Leafs are one of them.

My understanding is that there is mutual interest between #LeafsForever & Corey Perry & we discussed that with @mike_p_johnson https://t.co/O8d6dTyTcc — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) January 11, 2024



Given Perry’s age and where we are in the season, it feels like a guarantee that he will look to sign with a team he feels has a legitimate shot at winning the Stanley Cup. He has done so once in his career, though it came way back in 2007 while he was with the Anaheim Ducks.

Bringing in a Stanley Cup champion could help benefit the Leafs, as their playoff struggles with this current core are well-documented. Perry has a history of success in high-stakes games, as he also has two Olympic Gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

Before having his contract terminated, Perry was off to a solid start this season with four goals and nine points in 16 games. He has proven he can still provide some secondary offence, and he remains one of the game’s most agitating players, while also providing some toughness. That in itself could be a big asset for the Leafs, who have been criticized in years past for being pushed around too often come the playoffs.

It could take a bit of time before a signing occurs, as Perry will likely want to consider all options before coming to a decision. That said, the reported mutual interest makes plenty of sense and could prove to be very beneficial for the Leafs come playoff time.