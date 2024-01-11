"This is crazy!" Leafs gift Bieber massive team mascot plush doll

Even with the holiday season recently past us, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be in a giving mood.

In a video posted to the team’s social media accounts on Thursday, the Leafs offered up a larger-than-life present to arguably the team’s most famous fan: pop star Justin Bieber.

Complete with a video message from star Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Bieber was met in a garage with a massive plush doll of Leafs mascot Carlton the Bear, decked out in Bieber’s own Drew House fashion line.

Bieber, a lifelong fan of the team, collaborated on a jersey with the Leafs and Drew House brand in 2022, which is the NHL’s first-ever reversible jersey and one the team still wears on occasion.

Bieber and Matthews have a longstanding friendship, dating back to Matthews’ rookie season with the team in 2016-17.

“Oh my god, this is crazy!” Bieber replied to seeing the present. “I gotta put this in my Canada home.”

Bieber was most recently spotted at a game with his wife, Hailey, on December 27, when Toronto took on the Ottawa Senators.

The video also seemed to promote next month’s NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, with the caption “We’re going BIG this year for NHL All-Star.”

“Hey JB! Looking forward to seeing you at the All-Star Weekend,” Matthews said in the message. “Hope you enjoy your very big present from the team. See you soon bud, love you.”

While it wasn’t an official announcement that Bieber would be performing at the game or throughout the weekend, it at least seemed to suggest that the pop star would be in town for Toronto’s first All-Star Weekend since 2000.

Sportsnet reported today that Bieber is expected to be one of the celebrity captains for the All-Star Game, with Matthews drafting the players for his team against Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

All-Star Weekend is set to kick off in Toronto on Thursday, February 1, concluding with the All-Star Game on Saturday, February 3.