Leafs still in the mix as Patrick Kane decision looms: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have once again been connected to an NHL superstar.

Reports connecting the Maple Leafs to UFA Patrick Kane have been all over the place lately. Sportsnet’s John Shannon tweeted last week that the two sides were expected to meet up, but he retracted that report a few days later.

Elliotte Friedman chimed in on the situation during last night’s Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada, reporting that the two sides have been in contact with each other.

“I do believe a conversation [between Toronto and Kane] either has happened or is on the radar,” said Friedman.

Kane has been a bit of a hot-button player over the last few seasons. Though he is in the running to be considered one of the best American players to ever play in the NHL, there have been a lot of questions about the quality of his game as he continues to age, particularly on the defensive side of the puck.

He split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, scoring 57 points in 73 games. He had six more in seven playoff games before the Rangers were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils.

During the summer, Kane was expected to be among the most sought-after free agents on the market. However, the 35-year-old opted to undergo and recover from hip surgery before signing a contract.

This is on par with how the Leafs usually acquire new talent. The team is almost always in on superstars when they become available and, considering Kane has been rehabbing in Toronto, the connection between the two makes sense.

Although the Leafs are still in the mix, Friedman isn’t expecting the two sides to agree to a deal anytime soon.

“I don’t expect Patrick Kane to be a Maple Leaf,” added Friedman. “I just think they wanted to talk with him… I think [Kane] will sort it out over the next few days.”