Plot twist: Patrick Kane did NOT meet with Leafs this week: report

Over the past week, multiple reports have surfaced about the Toronto Maple Leafs being involved in the sweepstakes for All-Star free agent forward Patrick Kane.

One of the most notable came from former Sportsnet panellist John Shannon, who confirmed that the 34-year-old met with the Leafs on Tuesday while continuing to train in Ontario.

“Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams,” Shannon wrote on X. “Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today.”

But after two days of speculation, Shannon took back his claim on Thursday, revealing that a meeting did not take place. “After hearing earlier in the week that Kane was to meet with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, I can confirm that meeting did NOT occur,” Shannon wrote, citing a confirmation from team sources. After hearing earlier in the week that PKane was to meet with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, I can confirm that meeting did NOT occur. Leafs sources reached out to say it did not happen. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 16, 2023 According to a recent report from The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, there are only a handful of teams Kane could realistically join this year, as per league sources: The New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs. That said, Toronto has virtually no cap space remaining after a busy offseason. As a result, the Leafs would have to move some money out if they wanted to sing the Buffalo native, whose latest contract saw him earning $10.5 million a year.