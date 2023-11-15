Leafs meet with high-profile free agent Patrick Kane: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one step closer to possibly adding free agent forward Patrick Kane into their mix.

According to longtime hockey insider John Shannon, Kane officially met with the Leafs on Tuesday to discuss his possible fit on the team.

Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 15, 2023

In a follow-up post, Shannon added there was interest in Kane from the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Buffalo Sabres, his hometown team after growing up in Western New York.

Florida, Tampa, Carolina, Dallas all appear to be on a list of interested teams…and oh yeah, Buffalo too. https://t.co/cQfWsbkL7j — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 15, 2023

A future Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, the 34-year-old has been working out in Oakville while attempting to prolong his NHL career after a series of hip injuries. Kane sits second on the Blackhawks’ all-time scoring list with 1,225 career points.

Kane closed out the final stretch of an eight-year, $10.5 million-a-year contract originally signed by Chicago with the New York Rangers. He put up 12 points in 19 games after the trade, before putting up six points in seven playoff games after being traded midway through last season.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston had previously reported possible interest from Toronto in Kane.

“What the Leafs don’t have is cap space or a gaping need for what Kane does best since they’re already rolling out Mitch Marner and William Nylander on right wing,” Johnston wrote last week. “But they do boast an appealing sell in the form of fellow American Auston Matthews. Matthews grew up idolizing Kane, so there could be some sentimental appeal for everyone involved with bringing that duo together.”