Leafs sign Panthers goalie Stolarz in free agency: report

As we enter the NHL’s free agency period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for help between the pipes.

As per NHL insider Kevin Weekes Florida Panthers netminder Anthony Stolarz has signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs.

His AAV is expected to be somewhere in the $2 million range.

I’m told G Stolarz has singed a 2Yr Contract somewhere in mid $2M AAV range with @MapleLeafs #HockeyX #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/TcxOK8r90c — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2024

Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Stolarz hit a career high in starts with Florida in 2023-24. The 30-year-old went 16-7-2 over 27 games.

Stolarz is a bit of a journeyman, seeing brief stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, and Edmonton Oilers before joining the Panthers.

Despite moving around quite a bit, he’s logged respectable career numbers with a 2.69 GAA and .915 SV%.

Looking to improve their situation in goal, the Leafs also signed Joseph Woll to a three-year, $10.98M contract extension on Monday.

The NHL free agency window is set to officially open later today, with contracts officially being announced as of 12 pm ET.