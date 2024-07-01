Tyler Bertuzzi’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs appears to be coming to an end after just one season with the franchise.

As per multiple reports but first broken by Daily Faceoff’s Jay Rosehill and David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the veteran forward will be joining the Chicago Blackhawks on a four-year, $22 million contract.

Daily Faceoff’s Jay Rosehill and David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period were first with stories that Tyler Bertuzzi will move from the Leafs to a four-year deal in Chicago for $22 million US. This guy is going to get through all of the Original Six teams before he's done. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) July 1, 2024

Bertuzzi had previously expressed a desire to stay in Toronto, but it appears the Leafs weren’t willing to match his asking price or term.

“That’s definitely something I’m open to,” Bertuzzi said at the team’s end-of-season media availability earlier this spring of the possibility of signing in Toronto. “I really enjoyed myself this year. Coming into a new place, especially Toronto, it’s not easy. It took me a little bit on the ice to get going. But off the ice, the guys were great. Everything was top-notch. Me and my family really enjoyed our time here.”

Though he got off to a slow start with the Leafs, with just two points in his first 12 games, Bertuzzi ended up rounding out his season with 21 goals and 22 assists.

Bertuzzi added one goal and three assists in the playoffs, which tied for the team lead in the team’s seven-game series against Boston.

“I thought we were a better team for a lot of it. But that’s playoffs. It’s so close too, the margin of error. And obviously an overtime loss. So close. We were right there,” Bertuzzi said of the loss.” There’s no excuses. We didn’t win. We didn’t move on. But we battled our hardest.”

Bertuzzi was one of two key Leafs forwards set to hit free agency, though Toronto and Max Domi were able to sign a four-year deal that was officially announced yesterday.

The NHL free agency window is set to officially open later today, with contracts officially being announced as of 12 pm ET.