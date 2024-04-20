Leafs' Nylander is questionable for Game 1 of the playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to begin their playoff run tonight, but maybe without William Nylander off the hop.

Nylander was notably absent from practice yesterday, putting his status for Game 1 versus the Boston Bruins in doubt. Afterward, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he was questionable to play tonight, and based on an update from TSN’s Darren Dreger this morning, that appears to still be the case.

William Nylander’s availability tonight remains uncertain. It’s believed he felt something on the off day after the last game. Likely a “tweak” but not something he was playing with. Remains questionable for game 1. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 20, 2024

Not having Nylander would be a very tough situation for the Leafs, who have struggled against the Bruins not only in several playoff series over the years but also in this year’s season series. The two met up four teams this season, with the Bruins winning all four while outscoring the Leafs 15-7.

The 27-year-old Nylander is coming off of a career-best season, tying his best goal total from the season prior with 40 while registering a new high in points with 98. The excellent season was enough to earn him an eight-year, $92 million extension in early January.

Should Nylander be unavailable, Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi are expected to play alongside Auston Matthews on the first line. Meanwhile, TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano are expected to be healthy scratches on the back end.

Leafs practice lines Bertuzzi – Matthews- Domi

Knies – Tavares – Marner

Robertson – Holmberg – Jarnkrok

Dewar – Kampf – Reaves

Gregor Rielly – Lyubushkin

Benoit – McCabe

Edmundson – Liljegren

Giordano – Brodie

Webber – Timmins Game 1 tomorrow@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/wz0M0Rsdj0 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2024

Puck drop for tonight in what is expected to be an intense series is set for 7:00 pm ET. We should have a better idea of Nylander’s status once the teams hit the ice for warmups.