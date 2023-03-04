Leafs goalie Matt Murray to return from injury after six-week hiatus

Matt Murray is back.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated the goaltender off injured reserve, paving the way for his return to the club as early as Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Murray has missed 17 games because of an ankle injury.

“I feel really, really good. Kind of the same message for you as last time, just one day at a time right now. But I’m feeling really good,” Murray told media Friday. “I’ve just going to talk to the people I need talking to still here today and just going to take it one day at a time and go from there.

“I think officially you need their sign-off with the medical team with the IR and that type of stuff. I don’t really know those side of the rules to be quite honest. We keep those conversations between us.”

Murray has not seen game action since January 17.

He is expected to start against the Canucks, according to NHL.com.

“It’s an ankle injury for him,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said at the time. “It’s been something that he’s been dealing with for a while and had settled. He had been going through his workouts and such fine, but it flared up on him a little bit, and he didn’t feel comfortable playing. The medical team held him out.”

The 28-year-old also missed a month earlier this season because of an adductor injury. He is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .911 save percentage with one shutout in 19 starts this season.