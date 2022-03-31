Leafs goalie Mrazek to miss rest of regular season with latest injury

Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie Petr Mrazek is set to miss the remainder of the regular season with his latest injury, the team announced today.

Mrazek is expected to be out a minimum of six weeks, per head coach Sheldon Keefe, via The Canadian Press Joshua Clipperton. The regular season ends on April 29, putting Mrazek’s return around May 12.

Mrazek suffered a groin injury on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, leaving the game midway through the first period.

It’s been a trying season with the Leafs for Mrazek, who has struggled to stay healthy in the first year of a three-year contract signed last summer.

Mrazek has a record of 12-6-0 in 20 games, but he’s put up a goals-against average of 3.34 and a save percentage of .888 for the Maple Leafs this year, both well below league average.

The Leafs actually waived him less than two weeks ago, but he went unclaimed.

In good news, Keefe added that regular starting goalie Jack Campbell is just around the corner from a return from his own rib injury, and is expected to practice with the Leafs tomorrow.

After a big 6-4 win on Tuesday against Boston, Toronto is back in action tonight when they host the Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with rookie goalie Erik Kallgren expected to start for Toronto.