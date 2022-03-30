SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Fans roast Leafs captain Tavares for new cringeworthy crypto ad

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Mar 30 2022, 6:45 pm
Fans roast Leafs captain Tavares for new cringeworthy crypto ad
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares says he’s excited about a new endorsement deal with Wealthsimple Crypto.

But do you believe him?

Tavares posted a giveaway on Twitter with Wealthsimple Crypto today, offering entrants a chance to win $2,500 via a contest on their app and website.

“As an NHL captain, I know how important it is to take the lead,” Tavares said. “And when it comes to personal finance, crypto is in a league of its own. That’s why I’m excited to be partnering with Wealthsimple to be giving away $30,000 of crypto split between 12 lucky fans. Retweet and reply with #WealthsimpleCrypto to enter.”

But Leafs fans weren’t exactly buying that the usually straight-faced Tavares was actually excited about the deal. Speaking in his trademark monotone voice, Tavares was roasted for the ad by plenty of his fans.

Other fans pointed out their disappointment in Tavares simply partnering with the company at all, stating environmental impacts from high greenhouse gas emissions caused from the electricity required for the cryptocurrency mining process.

It’s not the first time Tavares has been caught up in an endorsement deal he looked out of place in.

Earlier this season, Tavares modelled for Lululemon’s Olympic collection, which lead to his own teammates poking fun at his expense.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT