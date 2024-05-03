Resting up? Leafs, Bruins skip practice ahead of Game 7

Just as everyone predicted, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are facing off in yet another Game 7.

It’s the fourth time in 11 years the two teams have contested in a winner-take-all first-round contest, with Boston winning each of the previous three tries in 2013, 2018, and 2019.

The last — and only — time Toronto has ever beat Boston in an NHL Game 7 was back in 1959. They lost in a Game 7 to them in 1942 as well.

But both teams have decided they’ll save their energy for tomorrow and chose not to have formal practices one day before the game, though some players are likely to be in their respective team facilities for a skate.

As per 98.5 Sports Hub writer Ty Anderson, the Bruins opted last night against practicing today.

Anderson shared in a follow-up post that the Bruins tried the same tactic a year ago following Game 5 and 6 in their first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers.

What I don't like about is this is not the decision itself, but it's a complete repeat of what they did between Games 5 and 7 in '23. When puck feel looked noticeably off, team never got on the ice for a practice. Just even more pressure to show up now. From my story back then: https://t.co/HstOZ2nIXr pic.twitter.com/b2kxUUnGlI — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 3, 2024

“What I don’t like about is this is not the decision itself, but it’s a complete repeat of what they did between Games 5 and 7 in ’23. When puck feel looked noticeably off, [the] team never got on the ice for a practice,” Anderson said.

The Leafs, meanwhile, are pulling off the same tactic, as per the Toronto Star‘s Kevin McGran.

Cloak and dagger time: No official practice today. There are people on the ice at FPC. You can hear them. But no access. Blinds are down. Security in place. Can't get close to the Leafs practice rink (just yet, until avails).

–

Playoffs, man. Playoffs.#AustonMatthews #Leafs — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) May 3, 2024

Toronto forced Game 7 on Thursday night with a 2-1 win on home ice. Forward William Nylander scored both goals for the Leafs.

“I just think the guys have competed and worked incredibly hard. They’ve pulled together. They’ve fought, you know? They didn’t lay down and accept their fate. They changed it,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after the win.

“I challenged the group and talked to the group about, when your back is against the wall and you are challenged the way that you are — you are facing elimination — you are going to be remembered one way or the other. How do you want that to be and to look?”

Puck drop for tomorrow’s contest goes at 8 pm ET, with the game broadcast on both Sportsnet and CBC.