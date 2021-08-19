SportsHockeyGamingMaple Leafs

Leafs haters are mad that Auston Matthews is on the NHL 22 cover

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Aug 19 2021, 9:16 am
Leafs haters are mad that Auston Matthews is on the NHL 22 cover
EA Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is set to become the EA Sports NHL’s featured athlete for the second time in three years, as it was announced today that the 2021 Rocket Richard Trophy winner will be gracing the NHL 22 cover.

But quite predictably, not everyone loved the news. Matthews was on the cover just two years ago in NHL 20, with fans making alternative suggestions to who should get a chance to go on the front of the annual hockey video game for the ’22 edition.

Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to the news:

 

Matthews had the best season of his career this past year, hitting the net 41 times in just 52 games to league the league in goal-scoring.

But a rough playoffs saw Matthews score just once in seven games against the Montreal Canadiens, as the Leafs bowed out in the first round of the playoffs despite winning the all-Canadian North Division.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Gaming
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT