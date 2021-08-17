Here's how the Leafs lineup projects for opening night this season

After another first-round exit, it’s understandable that the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for next season might be giving some fans pause.

It’s largely the same unit that fell in seven games to eventual Stanley Cup finalist Montreal Canadiens.

There are some changes that should excite fans throughout the roster, as the team sets to kick off their preseason on September 25 against those very same Canadiens. Here are the 23 Leafs who could be suiting up once the season kicks off this October:

Leafs forward lineup

Nick Ritchie-Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev- John Tavares- William Nylander

Michael Bunting- Alexander Kerfoot-Nick Robertson

Wayne Simmonds- Jason Spezza-Ondrej Kase

Extras: David Kampf, Adam Brooks

Four new forwards in Nick Ritchie, Michael Bunting, David Kampf and Ondrej Kase have joined the Leafs for this season. Meanwhile, youngster and 2019 draft pick Nick Robertson should crack the opening night roster.

Leafs defensive pairings

Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie

Jake Muzzin – Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin -Travis Dermott

Extra: Timothy Liljegren

The Leafs didn’t do much to their backend this offseason, losing Zach Bogosian to free agency. The Leafs defensive unit in 2021 was one of their strongest in recent memory, as the team allowed the seventh-least goals league-wide last season.

Leafs goalies

Jack Campbell

Petr Mrazek

Back for his second season as starter, Jack Campbell should form a strong tandem with newly-signed Petr Mrazek. Though Campbell likely gets the net opening night, Mrazek will be challenging him for ice time all season long.