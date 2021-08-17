Here's how the Leafs lineup projects for opening night this season
After another first-round exit, it’s understandable that the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for next season might be giving some fans pause.
It’s largely the same unit that fell in seven games to eventual Stanley Cup finalist Montreal Canadiens.
There are some changes that should excite fans throughout the roster, as the team sets to kick off their preseason on September 25 against those very same Canadiens. Here are the 23 Leafs who could be suiting up once the season kicks off this October:
Leafs forward lineup
- Nick Ritchie-Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Ilya Mikheyev- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Michael Bunting- Alexander Kerfoot-Nick Robertson
- Wayne Simmonds- Jason Spezza-Ondrej Kase
- Extras: David Kampf, Adam Brooks
Four new forwards in Nick Ritchie, Michael Bunting, David Kampf and Ondrej Kase have joined the Leafs for this season. Meanwhile, youngster and 2019 draft pick Nick Robertson should crack the opening night roster.
Leafs defensive pairings
- Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie
- Jake Muzzin – Justin Holl
- Rasmus Sandin -Travis Dermott
- Extra: Timothy Liljegren
The Leafs didn’t do much to their backend this offseason, losing Zach Bogosian to free agency. The Leafs defensive unit in 2021 was one of their strongest in recent memory, as the team allowed the seventh-least goals league-wide last season.
Leafs goalies
- Jack Campbell
- Petr Mrazek
Back for his second season as starter, Jack Campbell should form a strong tandem with newly-signed Petr Mrazek. Though Campbell likely gets the net opening night, Mrazek will be challenging him for ice time all season long.