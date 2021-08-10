Leafs backtrack on Marlies coach hire after problematic tweets surface

Dusty Imoo will not be joining the Toronto Marlies as a goalie coach, Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan announced on Tuesday.

“We made a mistake by not thoroughly following our organizational protocols when considering this candidate for the position of goaltending coach for the Toronto Marlies,” Shanahan said in a statement.

Imoo had previously worked as a goalie coach Los Angeles Kings, working alongside current Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell.

However, Imoo’s Twitter likes surfaced, showing support for the January 6th insurrection of the US Capitol building, transphobic comments from American conservative comedian Nicole Arbour related to Olympic athletes, and anti- COVID-19 vaccine posts.

The initial hire was not well-received on social media.

“Great look for the team looking to promote inclusivity,” a tweet from user @notabunchofcats said.

“And tomorrow’s headline will be their parting of ways because Dusty couldn’t make his Twitter feed private before this announcement, and the 1/6 screenshots are everywhere. Be better MLSE,” user Mike D. said.

Imoo deleted his Twitter account earlier this week after fans had circulated screenshots of the tweets.