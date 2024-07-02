Leafs lose seven players to other teams in free agency so far

The Toronto Maple Leafs, by all accounts, will be icing a largely familiar roster next year.

They’ll still have Auston Matthews and John Tavares down the centre of the ice, they’ll still have William Nylander flying down the wing, and, unless a trade comes to fruition over the next few months, they will likely still have Mitch Marner in the mix as well.

But as is the case this time of year, a few key players have played their last game for the team, or at least on this stint in Toronto.

Tyler Bertuzzi was the biggest departure of the day, signing a four-year deal in Chicago, but he wasn’t the only Leaf on the move. Toronto also lost regular goalie Ilya Samsonov while opting for a duo of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. Veteran defenders TJ Brodie and Joel Edmundson also signed multi-year contracts in new markets.

Here are the seven Leafs that have signed elsewhere so far in free agency, where they’ve ended up, and what their new contracts look like:

Tyler Bertuzzi: Chicago Blackhawks, four years, $5.5 million AAV

TJ Brodie: Chicago Blackhawks, two years, $3.75 million AAV

Joel Edmundson: LA Kings, four years, $3.85 million AAV

Noah Gregor: Ottawa Senators, one year, $850,000 AAV

Max Lajoie: Seattle Kraken, one year, $775,000 AAV

Ilya Lyubushkin: Dallas Stars, two years, $3.25 million AAV

Ilya Samsonov: Vegas Golden Knights, one year, $1.8 million AAV

Free agent frenzy continues throughout the summer, though most of the top names in Toronto and elsewhere have now been signed.