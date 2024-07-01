The Toronto Maple Leafs have found their third goalie for next season, and it comes from the unlikeliest of places.

Hours after signing free agent Anthony Stolarz and officially re-signing Joseph Woll, the Leafs reportedly made another move, bringing Matt Murray back to the franchise after a rocky few seasons.

Matt Murray is staying in Toronto. He provides goalie depth behind Woll and Stolarz. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2024

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, Murray will be remaining in Toronto on a new deal, with the terms yet to be announced.

Murray played just three games this past season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. He was originally acquired prior to the 2022-23 season in a trade with the Ottawa Senators, and played 26 games in his first season in Toronto while dealing with a series of injuries throughout his time with the team. He underwent hip surgery in October that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

“He’s doing well. It’s a significant rehab but there’s been no setbacks. He’s attacked it full steam,” Toronto GM Brad Treliving said in January of this year of Murray’s recovery, as per The Hockey News’ Nick Barden. “He’s up to the stage where I think actually — I shouldn’t say this because I probably might be wrong — but I think not goaltender skated but did a public skate where he throws a sweatsuit on and kind of wanders around the ice a little bit…So that’s good progression. He’s got a ways to go but everything’s been really really positive in terms of no setbacks. He’s been on track and things are going well.”