One of the largest questions looming over the Toronto Maple Leafs is the fate of forward William Nylander, who’s due for a new contract after the ongoing season wraps.

As the Swedish winger continues to produce at a career-high pace, there is speculation about his salary and place on the Leafs roster.

When asked about re-signing the forward before he hits the open market, Leafs general manager Brad Treliving provided a concise answer during Monday’s press conference.

“Willie has had a tremendous start to the year … I stated from Day 1, our objective was to get Auston signed, we got him signed,” the GM said, as per Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun. “Our objective is to get Willie signed and we’re working at it.”

Nylander has 10 goals and 12 assists in 15 games this season to lead an offensively stacked Toronto squad in scoring.

Signing a six-year, $45 million contract with Toronto back in December 2018, the 27-year-old is likely set for a considerable pay raise on his new deal.

As for the latest reports on how contract negotiations are going, TSN’s Pierre Lebrun suggested during an appearance on the network’s Insider Trading segment on Thursday that the Leafs and Nylander are still discussing a deal. However, both sides intend on keeping any leaks about the process as limited as possible.

“I think people should be careful reading into it; the thing about it is that it’s been quiet by design. Both sides made a pact before the season started, they did not want any leaks whatsoever, both sides wanted to be tight-lipped, and that’s exactly the way it’s played out so far,” LeBrun reported.

“They hope to get something done between now and July 1,” he added. “But it’s a difficult contract to get done.”