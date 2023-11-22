Leafs met with free agent Patrick Kane over Zoom: report

Patrick Kane might be leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs in the waiting room a little bit longer.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Leafs had a video call with the high-profile free agent in an effort to see if he’ll be a good fit for the team.

However, the Leafs aren’t the only suitors looking for his services.

“Patrick Kane is mulling over the multiple options that he is considering,” TSN’s Darren Dreger said Tuesday on an Insider Trading segment on the network.

“He and his agent, Pat Brisson, were part of several face-to-face interviews, including ones with the Toronto Maple Leafs that happened via a Zoom call, so I guess we’re dealing a bit there in semantics. As many as eight clubs [were] initially involved, the agent Pat Brisson will start circling back to clubs to tell them that they’re out – that hasn’t happened yet – when a final decision is made.”

The Zoom nature of the call was likely due to the Leafs’ recent trip to Sweden, as the 34-year-old has been reportedly working out in Oakville while attempting to prolong his NHL career after a series of hip injuries.

A future Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane sits second on the Blackhawks’ all-time scoring list with 1,225 career points.

Kane closed out the final stretch of an eight-year, $10.5 million-a-year contract originally signed by Chicago with the New York Rangers. He put up 12 points in 19 games after the trade, before putting up six points in seven playoff games after being traded midway through last season.