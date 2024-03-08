Leafs lose Lagesson on waivers on trade deadline day

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be saying goodbye to one of their defencemen shortly before today’s trade deadline.

A day after being placed on waivers, William Lagesson was claimed by the Anaheim Ducks, as per a report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

#NHLDucks claim William Lagesson off waivers from #Leafs. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

Lagesson was a free-agent signing of the Leafs back in July, and he has suited up for 30 games this season at the NHL level, posting four assists. A 28-year-old left-handed defender from Gothenburg, Sweden, Lagesson spent seven years in the Edmonton Oilers organization before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens in 2022.

It’s been a busy week for the Leafs in the defencemen department, who made trades for both Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson from Anaheim and the Washington Capitals, respectively. Toronto also made a lower-level transaction, trading for 6-foot-7 unsigned defender Cade Webber in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The NHL trade deadline is set for today at 3 pm.