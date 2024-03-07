Leafs offer up Lagesson for free on waivers ahead of trade deadline

William Lagesson’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs could be coming to an end.

As first reported by salary cap website CapFriendly and later confirmed by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Leafs placed Lagesson on waivers today.

As @CapFriendly sleuthed, #Leafs are putting William Lagesson on waivers at 2pm for additional cap flexibility to make moves. https://t.co/jRajnKIIJz — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024

We’ll find out at 2 pm ET tomorrow if he was claimed, with the NHL trade deadline set for 3 pm ET Friday.

Should Lagesson clear waivers, he’ll likely end up with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, where he has played five games this season already.

Lagesson was a free-agent signing of the Leafs back in July, and he has suited up for 30 games this season at the NHL level, posting four assists. A 28-year-old left-handed defender from Gothenburg, Sweden, Lagesson spent seven years in the Edmonton Oilers organization before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens in 2022.

The move comes on the heels of Toronto making a trade with the Washington Capitals for defenceman Joel Edmundson in exchange for a series of draft picks.