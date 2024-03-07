Leafs land Joel Edmundson in trade with Capitals

Joel Edmundson is now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to a report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Leafs have made a trade with the Washington Capitals for the veteran defenceman.

Sources say #Leafs have acquired D Joel Edmundson from #allcaps. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024

He’s played nine seasons for four NHL teams, also having stints with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes prior to his time in Washington.

Leafs fans will probably remember him well from his battles with the franchise during his time in Montreal, including a gruelling 2021 first-round playoff series that went the seven-game distance.

As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs will be departing with two draft picks in the trade: a third-round pick in 2024 originally owned by the New York Islanders, and a fifth-round pick in 2025 originally owned by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Return for Edmundson is: NYI’s 3rd round pick in 2024 Draft & Chicago’s 5th pick in 2025 Draft Caps retain 50% — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

The Leafs later confirmed the details of the trade.

The Capitals will also be retaining 50% of Edmundson’s $1.75 million cap hit over the remainder of the season, meaning he’ll show up on Toronto’s books as a hit of $850,000. It’s the second time Edmundson’s contract has been retained, as Montreal retained $1.75 million of his cap hit when he was originally acquired by the Capitals prior to the 2023-24 season.

A 30-year-old native of Brandon, Manitoba, the rugged Edmundson is listed at 6’5′ and a weight of 224 pounds.

Edmundson has a goal and five assists in 44 games this season with the Capitals, while averaging 16:26 of ice time in his first year with the team.

The NHL trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET on Friday.