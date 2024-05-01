"You black out": Leafs' Knies describes emotions of OT winner

You can add Matthew Knies’ name to the list of Toronto Maple Leafs playoff heroes.

On Tuesday night during Game 5 in Boston against the Bruins, Knies scored a goal just 2:11 into overtime to give the Leafs a 2-1 win on the night and extend Toronto’s season.

KNIES OT WINNER in GAME 5 vs Bruins courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph. @LeafsJelly pic.twitter.com/GvBdBRyLCF — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 1, 2024

“You black out a little bit. I was just so excited and so happy. I think what brought me more joy was to see the faces of my teammates and how much they wanted to keep playing and keep moving on,” Knies told the media tonight. “It kind of just found my stick and you know, I was fortunate to bury that one and send us back home.”

The goal was Knies’ third career playoff goal, and second of the series.

Toronto now trails 3-2 in the series, with Game 6 set for Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old forward also earned quite a bit of praise from his head coach for the clutch goal.

“Tonight, he was terrific. It is very fitting that he got the winner—first on an incredible effort by John to drive wide and get the puck to the net front. It is fitting because Knies has worked really hard. It is terrific,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He has been really building this series game by game. He has been getting better and better.”

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary