Leafs keep season alive with gutsy overtime win in Boston

With their season on the line, the Toronto Maple Leafs gave everything they had on Tuesday night. Fortunately for them, it was enough to play another day.

Matthew Knies was the hero for Toronto in overtime, netting one early in the extra period to extend the series.

MATTHEW KNIES WINS GAME 5 FOR THE MAPLE LEAFS IN OVERTIME!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ArqoYCvAvB — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 1, 2024

Coming into Game 5 against the Boston Bruins down 3-1 in the series, the Leafs were without their best player, Auston Matthews, in the do-or-die matchup. Toronto also made a change between the pipes, starting backup goalie Joseph Woll over Ilya Samsonov.

The decision paid off as Woll concluded his stellar night with 28 saves, allowing just one goal against.

Defenceman Jake McCabe got things started early for the Leafs, getting a quick one past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman off a Max Domi faceoff win.

The initial lead was short-lived, though, as Bruins forward Trent Frederic capitalized on a bizarre bounce to put Boston on the board late in the first period with his third of the postseason.

Woll helped keep the game tight for Toronto, making a few key saves in the second.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s forwards had their fair share of opportunities, outshooting the Bruins 23-12 before the second intermission.

Boston nearly took the lead late in the third as Frederic was gifted a breakaway, but Woll shut him down with what ended up being the biggest save of the night.

Both teams traded hits and penalties in the third but ultimately went scoreless in the frame.

Still on the brink of elimination, the Leafs will try to push for sudden death when they fly back to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary