Joe Bowen has electric call for Leafs' overtime winner to keep season alive

Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen will have at least one more day of work this season.

On Tuesday night in Boston, Bowen had the chance to call Matthew Knies’ overtime winning goal in Game 5 over the Bruins to cut Toronto’s deficit in the series to 3-2.

With the two teams heading into overtime tied 1-1, it took just 2:26 into the extra frame before the Leafs’ rookie forward to pot the series-saving goal.

And on the call for TSN 1050, Bowen put every ounce of passion in his body to have another call for the ages.

KNIES OT WINNER in GAME 5 vs Bruins courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph. @LeafsJelly pic.twitter.com/GvBdBRyLCF — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 1, 2024

“Tavares down the right wing. Trying to barge to the front of the goal, he does.. They score! They score! The Leafs have won the game! Knies jumping it in as Tavares one-handed it in front! The Leafs are coming home and they’ve won game 5 by a score of 2-1! Holy Mackinaw, what a play!”

The goal was Knies’ second of the series, and third playoff goal of his career after playing seven playoff games last spring.

For comparison, here’s the call of NESN’s Jack Edwards:

Jack Edwards’ call of the Matthew Knies OT winner: pic.twitter.com/6M75w27hMn — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) May 1, 2024

And for good measure, here’s Sportsnet’s Chris Cuthbert:

MATTHEW KNIES KEEPS THE LEAFS ALIVE ‼️ Knies buries the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to force a Game 6. pic.twitter.com/WaQiHjnZeV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

The Leafs were without star forward Auston Matthews, who was ruled out of action officially before puck drop via the team doctor.

The Leafs head to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday night, with a chance to force a possible Game 7 in Boston on Saturday.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary