"Trade Marner": Leafs fans outraged after disappointing Game 4 loss

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not reacting well to last night’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their opening-round series.

The loss put their team against the wall as the Bruins now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead and could eliminate the Leafs as early as Tuesday night. This would mark the seventh season in the last eight years that they would get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and extend their playoff losing streak to the Boston Bruins to an astounding 65 years.

No loss in the playoffs looks good, but this one was particularly ugly. All three of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander got into it on the bench in the second period, with Nylander seeming to have some choice words for his teammates.

Frustration has started to set in for the Maple Leafs stars 😠 pic.twitter.com/PbnQBNigKD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

Marner eventually got the team’s only goal in the third period on a beautiful move through the middle of the ice, but that didn’t do much to quell concerns among the Leafs faithful.

Though the Leafs still have life in the series, many fans are already looking toward the offseason, where they have big plans for their team. Ideas are wide-ranging but typically surround two key concepts: trading Marner and firing head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After a nights sleep, my rational Leafs takes: 1. Trade Marner. It is done here. Enough of this garbage year-in and year-out. 2. 3 years in a row the dmen cant break the puck to the Fs. Get some good dmen for once. 3. Strip Tavares of the C. Failure of a tenure. — T (@tddt_5115) April 28, 2024

Can we trade Marner to the Utah Abominable Snowmen before the series ends or..? — CorsiHL (@CorsiHL) April 22, 2024

Leafs playoffs in a nutshell.

Trade Marner. He doesn't want to be here, it's clear as day. Buddy gets told off by Matthews & Nylander and just continues to cry while throwing his gloves. Lool what a man child. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EsvfAkAsc4 — Jøshoowa27AD (@TheHiddenValar) April 28, 2024

Marner is not worth 10 mill

I hope they don’t give him 12 mill, trade his ass. He is never gonna be a playoff guy and we need to build a playoff team — Erin Tarantino 🇨🇦 / 💙💛 (@erincandy) April 28, 2024

Trade Marner, fire Keefe and Shanahan, use Marner to get goaltending and defense. — BMMo (@Ben_to_the_Zino) April 28, 2024

Trade Marner, fire Keefe, fire shanahan . Sign Domi and Bert and build a team around Matthews and Nylander . — Steven Vultao (@3stevao89) April 28, 2024

1. Fire Keefe

2. Do not re-sign Samsonov

3. Buy out Tavares

4. Trade Marner for whatever you can get to clear up cap space

5. Hopefully use new cap space for Montour UFA signing.

6. Fire Shanahan — Red (@RedArmy0007) April 28, 2024

Leafs will win the #StanleyCup when they fire Shanahan, Keefe and trade Marner. — McFlurry09 (@McFlurry09_) April 28, 2024

things that need to happen this off season: fire shanahan

fire keefe

hire a good president with a history of WINNING

hire a good coach with a history of WINNING

trade marner

strip tavares of captaincy

build an actual good d corps — AV (@TO23av) April 28, 2024

I don't think I have ever seen Fans and the Media of all ideologies be so united on what the Leafs need to do this summer. There is still the random few who love Marner, and hey, they can leave with him. — Mainely Leafs Hockey (@Mainely_Leafs) April 28, 2024

Shanahan

Keefe

Assistant coaches

Marner

Tavares

Nylander

Rielly Fire, trade, let go of all these idiots. If you wanna turn over a new Leaf, cut the dead weight. If not, this will be same result for another 10 years. — Rad Treliving (@MapleLeaves34) April 28, 2024

– Fire Keefe

– trade/don’t resign Marner. Use the cap space for a solid RHD and better goaltending

– sign Tavares to a 3.5-4mil max

– re-sign Bert and Domi

– Brodie/Gio retire

– let Sammy walk (even though I 🫶🏻 him)

– re-sign Edmunson IMO this is what the Leafs need to do — stas (@_STASIAV) April 28, 2024

After such a devastating loss, it’s easy to overreact and expect the worst, but there is a little bit of history that might be on Toronto’s side in this series. The Bruins also looked like they were in complete control in last year’s first-round series against the Florida Panthers before losing it all in Game 7.

The broader history of these two teams might make that seem like an impossible feat for Leafs fans, but a series is never over until it’s over.