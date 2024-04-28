SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

"Trade Marner": Leafs fans outraged after disappointing Game 4 loss

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
Apr 28 2024, 3:45 pm
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not reacting well to last night’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their opening-round series.

The loss put their team against the wall as the Bruins now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead and could eliminate the Leafs as early as Tuesday night. This would mark the seventh season in the last eight years that they would get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and extend their playoff losing streak to the Boston Bruins to an astounding 65 years.

No loss in the playoffs looks good, but this one was particularly ugly. All three of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander got into it on the bench in the second period, with Nylander seeming to have some choice words for his teammates.

Marner eventually got the team’s only goal in the third period on a beautiful move through the middle of the ice, but that didn’t do much to quell concerns among the Leafs faithful.

Though the Leafs still have life in the series, many fans are already looking toward the offseason, where they have big plans for their team. Ideas are wide-ranging but typically surround two key concepts: trading Marner and firing head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After such a devastating loss, it’s easy to overreact and expect the worst, but there is a little bit of history that might be on Toronto’s side in this series. The Bruins also looked like they were in complete control in last year’s first-round series against the Florida Panthers before losing it all in Game 7.

The broader history of these two teams might make that seem like an impossible feat for Leafs fans, but a series is never over until it’s over.

