Leafs' Jake Muzzin out until at least February with spine injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to have to be without Jake Muzzin for the majority of the remaining season — if not all of it.

Muzzin “is out indefinitely due to a cervical spine injury,” the Leafs announced today. “Muzzin’s status will be re-evaluated in late February.”

Muzzin was previously placed on injured reserve four games into the season.

At age 33, it’s clear the wear and tear of his physical play style has added up over his 14 NHL seasons. He is currently on the penultimate year of a four-year, $22.5 million contract signed with the Leafs back in February 2020.

“[There is] no clarity at this point,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said last week about Muzzin’s injury. “He is out indefinitely at this stage. Once there is more clarity on it, you guys will be made aware.”

Meanwhile, TJ Brodie has also been placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury. No timetable was offered for his return.

Muzzin has 18 goals and 63 assists in 187 games for the Maple Leafs in his career after coming over in a trade in 2018, but has played just four games this season.

Now in his third year in Toronto, Brodie has two assists and a plus-minus of an even zero in 15 games for the Maple Leafs this season. Like Muzzin, Brodie is in the second-to-last year of his contract, worth $5 million a season through 2024.

Forward Pontus Holmberg and defenceman Mac Hollowell were recalled from the Toronto Marlies, with the possibility of playing tomorrow in Toronto’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto’s projected forward lines and defensive pairings will become available later today at the team’s practice.