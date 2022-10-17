Here's what beer prices are like at Leafs' games this season

Like many sporting venues across the world, prices for beer at Toronto Maple Leafs games have never ceased to amaze.

It might only be a couple of bucks to pick up a single beer from the LCBO, but you’ll be looking to spend five or six times that amount if you’re in the crowd at a hockey game.

The crazy thing about the ever-rising beer prices at Leafs games is that: they’re actually under inflation, going up in most cases by a price of $.50 from last season.

Depending on the drink, that’s about 2-4% increase, compared to a 7.2% inflation rate across Canada per the Bank of Canada’s Monetary Policy Report in July 2022.

Based on signage located at Scotiabank Arena during the Leafs’ home opener, here’s what the beer, liquor, and wine prices look like for NHL and NBA games in Toronto this season.

Leafs’ beer prices

20 oz 28 0z Tall Can Coors Light $13.50 $17.00 $12.25 Coors Original $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Molson Canadian $13.50 $17.00 $12.25 Blue Moon $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Hop Valley $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Creemore Lager $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Creemore Pilsner N/A N/A $13.25 Creemore IPA N/A N/A $13.25 Creemore Pale Ale N/A N/A $13.25 Arizona Hard Iced Tea N/A N/A $13.50 Sol N/A N/A $13.25 Heineken N/A N/A $13.75 Strongbow Cider N/A N/A $13.75 Vizzy N/A N/A $13.50 Rickard’s Red N/A N/A $13.25 Miller Lite N/A N/A $12.25 Miller High Life N/A N/A $13.25 Smirnoff Ice N/A N/A $13.50 Murphy’s Irish Stout N/A N/A $13.75 Glutenberg Blonde N/A N/A $13.75 Coors Edge Non-Alcoholic N/A N/A $8.00

Leafs’ liquor prices

Premium: 1 oz. $12.50 / 2 oz. $23.00

Deluxe: 1 oz. $13.00 / 2 oz. $24.00

Leafs’ wine prices

House: 6 oz. 13.50 / 9 oz. $19.00

Premium: 6 oz. $15.50 / 9 oz. $22.00