New Leafs players reveal favourite nicknames they've had in their careers

With a new crop of players coming this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there’s also a set of new nicknames to get acquainted with.

Ahead of the October 12 season opener, the Leafs’ social team dropped a video detailing each new player’s nickname (or nicknames) to help fans get them a little better acquainted.

The New Guys…. plus Mark 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9jqCguwVYr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 12, 2022

As you might’ve guessed, most of the nicknames aren’t all that creative, but rather just a shortened version of their surname or some combination of their initials.

Here’s the full list of nicknames coming from the new players:

Nicholas Aube-Kubel: Kube, AK, Nick

Zach Aston-Reese: Reeser or ZAR

Jordie Benn: Benner, Benny, Joe Benn, Darth

Calle Järnkrok: Järny

Denis Malgin: Malgy

Matt Murray: Murr or Murr-dawg

Ilya Samsonov: Sammy

The video also featured trade deadline acquisition from last year in Mark Giordano, who just likes to be called Gio.

The Leafs’ nickname video seems to be an annual tradition, as the team posted a similar clip last year prior to the season.

Soup Dawg 🥣🐶

Spider 🕷

Hammer 🔨 Which Leafs nickname is your favourite 👇 #LeafsForever https://t.co/7JFWbOkAwq pic.twitter.com/6EIS1LIV5t — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 13, 2021

Here are all those nicknames of the Leafs’ players still on this year’s roster.

Alexander Kerfoot: Footer, Footsie, or Kerf

Auston Matthews: Matts, A-Matts, Tone, or Papi

David Kämpf: Kampfer

Jake Muzzin: Muzz

John Tavares: JT, Johnny, Tavvy, or J

Justin Holl: Hollsy, Holler, J-Bone, J-Holl, Bonesaw, or Hammer

Michael Bunting: Bunts, or Mikey

Mitchell Marner: Marns, Bruno Marns, Mitchy

Morgan Rielly: Mo

Pierre Engvall: Peter, or Seabiscuit

Rasmus Sandin: Ras, Sandy, The Sandman, Sandman Jones of Gus of Kill(?), or Carl

Timothy Liljegren: Timma, Lilly, or Timmy

TJ Brodie: Brodes

William Nylander: Willy Styles or just Willy

Well, we never claimed that hockey players were the most creative bunch of people.