New Leafs players reveal favourite nicknames they've had in their careers

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 12 2022, 8:31 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs/Twitter

With a new crop of players coming this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there’s also a set of new nicknames to get acquainted with.

Ahead of the October 12 season opener, the Leafs’ social team dropped a video detailing each new player’s nickname (or nicknames) to help fans get them a little better acquainted.

As you might’ve guessed, most of the nicknames aren’t all that creative, but rather just a shortened version of their surname or some combination of their initials.

Here’s the full list of nicknames coming from the new players:

  • Nicholas Aube-Kubel: Kube, AK, Nick
  • Zach Aston-Reese: Reeser or ZAR
  • Jordie Benn: Benner, Benny, Joe Benn, Darth
  • Calle Järnkrok: Järny
  • Denis Malgin: Malgy
  • Matt Murray: Murr or Murr-dawg
  • Ilya Samsonov: Sammy

The video also featured trade deadline acquisition from last year in Mark Giordano, who just likes to be called Gio.

The Leafs’ nickname video seems to be an annual tradition, as the team posted a similar clip last year prior to the season.

Here are all those nicknames of the Leafs’ players still on this year’s roster.

  • Alexander Kerfoot: Footer, Footsie, or Kerf
  • Auston Matthews: Matts, A-Matts, Tone, or Papi
  • David Kämpf: Kampfer
  • Jake Muzzin: Muzz
  • John Tavares: JT, Johnny, Tavvy, or J
  • Justin Holl: Hollsy, Holler, J-Bone, J-Holl, Bonesaw, or Hammer
  • Michael Bunting: Bunts, or Mikey
  • Mitchell Marner: Marns, Bruno Marns, Mitchy
  • Morgan Rielly: Mo
  • Pierre Engvall: Peter, or Seabiscuit
  • Rasmus Sandin: Ras, Sandy, The Sandman, Sandman Jones of Gus of Kill(?), or Carl
  • Timothy Liljegren: Timma, Lilly, or Timmy
  • TJ Brodie: Brodes
  • William Nylander: Willy Styles or just Willy

Well, we never claimed that hockey players were the most creative bunch of people.

