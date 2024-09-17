6 Leafs games won't be broadcast on Sportsnet or TSN this season

Toronto Maple Leafs fans looking to catch every game of the 2024-25 season won’t be able to do so with basic cable subscriptions.

As a matter of fact, a handful of matchups won’t be shown on traditional television at all.

That’s because, starting this season, Sportsnet, CBC, and TSN will no longer have exclusive rights to broadcast all Leafs games in Canada. Instead, they’re partnering with Amazon to share broadcasting duties. This new streaming arrangement mirrors the recent US model, where TNT and ESPN split coverage of NHL games.

Sportsnet will still air most Leafs games, with 50 regional and national broadcasts this season. However, Amazon Prime will debut “Prime Monday Night Hockey” on October 14, offering nationally televised NHL games to Prime members across Canada.

Prime members will receive the games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

A total of six Leafs games will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime this season. Of those, four will also air on TVA Sports for French-language viewers:

Monday, October 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:30 pm ET (Amazon Prime and TVA Sports)

Monday, October 28 @ Winnipeg Jets – 7:30 pm ET (Amazon Prime)

Monday, December 2 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7:30 pm ET (Amazon Prime and TVA Sports)

Monday, January 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:30 pm ET (Amazon Prime and TVA Sports)

Monday, March 3 vs. San Jose Sharks – 7:30 pm ET (Amazon Prime)

Monday, March 17 vs. Calgary Flames – 7:30 pm ET (Amazon Prime and TVA Sports)

According to recent reports from sports media insider Jonah Sigel, John Forslund and Jody Shelley are the likely broadcasters for Amazon games.

Breaking: Sources tell me that in all likelihood joining John Forslund on Amazon's Monday Night Canadian Hockey telecast "in the booth" will be Jody Shelley (@shellyhawk45)& Thomas Hickey (@Thomas_Hickey14) no deals inked yet but looking good. Studio hosts tbd — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) August 19, 2024

With training camp and the preseason kicking off in the coming days, the Leafs will officially kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a road game against their historic rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.