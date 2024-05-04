Leafs look like they may get Matthews back for Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have their best player back in the lineup for them tonight in Game 7 versus the Boston Bruins.

Matthews has been limited to just four games this series, missing the last two with what the team is deeming an illness. It had been reported that he was sick throughout Game 3 and was pulled from the ice after two periods in Game 4.

As this has lingered on, more and more suspecting that the 26-year-old may instead be battling an injury that the Leafs want to keep secret, though they still listed him as being out with an illness during Thursday night’s game.

Whatever has been going on, it may no longer be an issue, as Matthews hit the ice this morning to participate in morning skate with his teammates.

Auston Matthews, Game 7 morning… pic.twitter.com/FMvjX20Hr5 — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 4, 2024

Matthews has been on the ice a few times since being diagnosed with an illness, but those have generally lasted only minutes and were ahead of team practice. The fact that he is back out with his teammates suggests that he has a good chance of suiting up in what is the Leafs’ biggest game of the season tonight.

The Leafs appeared dead in the water after dropping Game 4 to the Bruins and going down 3-1 in the series. When fans learned they’d be without Matthews soon after, any hopes of a comeback seemed completely diminished. Somehow, they were able to pull it off, taking Game 5 by a 2-1 overtime final and Game 6 by the same 2-1 score, albeit in regulation.

Tonight’s Game 7 will take place at TD Garden and has an opportunity to be one of the most exciting outings we see in this year’s playoffs. Puck drop is set for 8 pm ET.